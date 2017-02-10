Superior, Duluth all-stars square off Sunday

Duluth swept Superior in last year’s event at Country Lanes in Duluth, winning 3,449 to 3,129 while taking the senior match 3,116 to 3,083.

Tyler Haedrich paced Duluth with a 722 and Doug Flaherty led Superior with a 706, followed by Ryan Savoy, 681, and Randy Merrill, 639.

Mitch Levy’s 679 led the Duluth seniors, while Doug Sorenson’s 692 led the Superior seniors.

Duluth leads the overall series 24-18, while Superior leads the senior challenge 8-7.

Members of Superior’s all-star team are captain Kyle Kantola, Doug Flaherty, Matt Meyers, Brian Wallin, Merrill and Todd Sorenson (alternate).

Superior’s senior squad includes captain David Quam, Peter DeGraef, Mike Gault, Roger Christianson, Bruce Olson and Ernie St. George.

The Superior Super Senior All-Stars are Tony Jaros, Don Cain, Jack Patnode, Kirk Olson and Gordy Thoreson.

St. George is playing in his first senior event, and Jaros and Olson are making their super senior debuts.

Duluth’s rosters include:

Men’s All-Stars — Dana Casey, Marty Jobin, Derek Dallum, Phil Haglund, Dean Pliml and Darren Hietala.

Senior All-Stars — Steve Freeman, Bob Roskowski, Jeff Baker, Carl Hendrickson, Rick Olson and Chuck Bergquist.

Super Senior All-Stars — Jim Christenson, Larry Takkunen, Bob McClarey, Charlie Carpenter and Al Carl.

2017 Superior All-Stars

Kyle Kantola (captain)

Age: 24. … Making his fourth all-star appearance. … High average this season is a 220 in the Wednesday Night Village Commercial League. … He has rolled seven 300 games and has a high series of 842. … He was the 2016 Superior City Tournament all-events scratch winner.

Doug Flaherty

Age: 47. … Making his second all-star appearance. … High average this season is a 217 in the All Parish League at Village Lanes. … Also bowls in the Mike’s Classic and Budweiser Masters leagues. … Has bowled 17 300 games and four series of 800 or more. … Was a member of the 2016 Superior City Tournament championship team.

Matt Meyers

Age: 33. … Making his eighth all-star appearance. … High average this season is 220 in the Mike’s Classic League at Landmark Lanes. … Also bowls in the Thursday All Parish League. … Has bowled 13 300 games, eight series of 800 or more with a high series of 859. … He has been a member of four Superior City Tournament championship teams.

Brian Wallin

Age: 38. … Making his third all-star appearance. … High average this season is 225 in the Iron River Tuesday Men’s League. … Has bowled 15 300 games and has a high series of 802. … Is the coach for the Superior Village Lanes Youth Bowling Program. … Is a past men’s singles and men’s doubles Superior City Tournament champion.

Randy Merrill

Age: 48. … Making his fifth all-star appearance. … High average is 223 in the Thursday Night Veterans League at Landmark Lanes. Also bowls in the Mike’s Friday Night League. … Has bowled 13 300 games and four 800 series with a high series of 822. … Has served three years as a Superior Area Bowling Association board member.

Todd Sorenson (alternate)

Age: 38. … Making his 11th all-star appearance. … High average is 229 in the Village Bud Light Classic League. Also bowls in the Tuesday Nite Tavern League and All Parish League. … Has bowled 22 300 games and 10 800 series with a high series of 837. … Has been a multiple city tournament champion — four team events, two double events, three singles events and three all-event titles.

2017 Senior All-Stars

David Quam (captain)

Age: 57. … Making his sixth all-star appearance. … High average is 215 in the Village All Parish League. … He has bowled two 300 games and has a high series of 789.

Peter DeGraef

Age: 61. … Making his 10th all-star appearance. … High average is 205 in the Landmark Veterans League. … He has bowled two 300 games and has a high series of 790. .. Is a past team, all-event scratch and all-events handicap winner in the Superior city tournament.

Mike Gault

Age: 62. … Making his fifth all-star appearance. … High average is 196 in the Mike’s Classic League. Also bowls in the Tuesday Tavern and All Parish leagues. … He has bowled two 300 games and has a high series of 767. … Is a United States navy veteran of 20 years.

Roger Christianson

Age: 66. … Making his 19th all-star appearance. … High average is 209 in the Mike’s Classic League. He also bowls in the Tuesday Senior, Thursday All Parish and Friday Nite Fun leagues. He has bowled 11 300 games and five 800 series with a high series of 811. … He received the Bronze National Championship medal in 2002 as a member of the Superior Bowling Hall of Fame and was the 1981 Bowler of the Year.

Bruce Olson

Age: 58. … Making his fifth all-star appearance. … High average is 206 in the All Parish League. … He has bowled one 300 game and has a high series of 787. … Has also held the title of Superior City Tournament singles champion.

Ernie St. George (alternate)

Age: 68. … Making his first all-star appearance. … High average is 191 in the Thursday Veterans League. Also bowls in the Tuesday Tavern, Mike’s Classic and Mama’s and Papa’s leagues. … He has bowled two 300 games and has a high series of 746.

2017 Super Senior All-Stars

Tony Jaros (captain)

Age: 82. … Making his first all-star appearance. … High average is 182 in the Tuesday Senior League. He has a high game of 287 and a high series of 685.

Don Cain

Age: 82. … Making his fourth all-star appearance. … High average is 194 in the Mixed Nuts League. He also bowls in the Tuesday Senior and Waterfront leagues. … Has a high game of 298 and seven 700 series.

Jack Patnode

Age: 77. … Making his second all-star appearance. … High average is 169 in the Landmark Veterans League. Also bowls in the Tuesday Senior League. … Has a high game of 299.

Kirk Olson

Age: 73. … Making his first all-star appearance. … High average is 163 in the Country Senior League. Also bowls in the Village Senior League. … Has a high game of 243 and a high series of 623.

Gordy Thoreson (alternate)

Age: 72. … Making his eighth all-star appearance. … High average is 185 in the Village Seniors League. Also bowls in the County Senior League. … He has bowled six 300 games and three 299 games. … Has a high series of 776. … Is a two-time winner in the Duluth City tournament.