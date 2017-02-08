Facing expulsion, three Gophers leaving U of Minn.

Sophomore cornerback Ray Buford and freshman defensive end Tamarion Johnson announced they will transfer to Arizona Western Community College.

Sophomore safety Dior Johnson is no longer enrolled at the U, according to the school's registrar's office. He also has been removed from the Gophers roster posted online.

The fourth player, junior cornerback KiAnte Hardin, is enrolled in school, according to the registrar and was on the roster as of Tuesday afternoon. Hardin and Dior Johnson have not announced their plans.

Last Friday, the four players were recommended for expulsion by a school panel because of their suspected involvement in an alleged sexual assault in September. They can appeal the decision.

Buford, from Detroit, tweeted Tuesday morning, "It is safe to say that my time (in Minnesota) is over and done."

"Minnesota will forever be the greatest decision of my life," tweeted Buford, who had 16 tackles and three pass breakups in seven games in 2016. "Despite everything that has unfolded, I have managed to make friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. I have brothers that will back and support me through anything. ... Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and friends here in Minnesota. I will never forget you."

Tamarion Johnson, a Detroit native who redshirted last season, announced his decision Monday night on Twitter. "I want to thank all the coaches and staff at the University of Minnesota for helping me grow as an athlete, student, and a man," he wrote.

Hardin, of Webb City, Mo., has been a key player the past two seasons. He had 39 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in eight games last year.

Dior Johnson, a Detroit native, played in one game during the 2016 season.

Buford, Hardin and the Johnsons were suspended for three games when the alleged sexual assault became public in September and remained suspended into early October. They were reinstated when the Hennepin County attorney's office declined to press charges. The four players were then hit with restraining orders in October by the woman who made the allegations.

In December, the number of players connected to the incident grew to 10. They were suspended for the Gophers' 17-12 Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State on Dec. 27.

Last Friday, a school panel said those four students will face expulsion and two other Gophers, running back Carlton Djam and quarterback Mark Williams, would receive one-year suspensions.

The panel also said four players no longer face punishment: freshman safety Antoine Winfield Jr., freshman quarterback Seth Green, sophomore defensive back Antonio Shenault and junior running back Kobe McCrary.

