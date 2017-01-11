Gardenhire’s son joins Twins organization

While Toby Gardenhire’s role had yet to be finalized, it is likely to be similar to the part-time coaching role he had last summer with the Twins’ Gulf Coast League club.

Ron Gardenhire, fired in 2014 after 13 seasons as Twins big-league manager, recently took a job as bench coach under new Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. The elder Gardenhire spent last season as a special assistant under former Twins general manager Terry Ryan.