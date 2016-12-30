Striker’s Bar wins shooting title

Four Corner’s General Store finished in second place, and Mike’s Place took third.

The Copper Creek Rangers will start their winter shooting season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the A1 Ranch, which is located 10 minutes from Superior.

New shooters are welcome to visit at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays to try the sport for free with all equipment provided.

For more information call Von Wittkopf at 715-398-6952.

Copper Creek Rangers

Final Standings

Striker’s Bar................................................. 90

Four Corners General Store.............................. 77

Mike’s Place................................................. 75

A1 Amusements............................................ 69

Aurora Ouisconsin Outdoor Club....................... 65

Foxboro Pines Firearms 57