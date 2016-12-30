Striker’s Bar wins shooting title
The Copper Creek Cowboy Fast Draw Shooting League ended with a bang.
Swan River Kid was crowned the top gunslinger, and Striker’s Bar ended up in first place with a score of 90.
Four Corner’s General Store finished in second place, and Mike’s Place took third.
The Copper Creek Rangers will start their winter shooting season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the A1 Ranch, which is located 10 minutes from Superior.
New shooters are welcome to visit at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays to try the sport for free with all equipment provided.
For more information call Von Wittkopf at 715-398-6952.
Copper Creek Rangers
Final Standings
Striker’s Bar................................................. 90
Four Corners General Store.............................. 77
Mike’s Place................................................. 75
A1 Amusements............................................ 69
Aurora Ouisconsin Outdoor Club....................... 65
Foxboro Pines Firearms 57