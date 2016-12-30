Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Striker’s Bar wins shooting title

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:59 a.m.
    Members of the Striker’s Bar team, from left, Homeless Joe and Swan River Kid, receive their championship trophies from Scrap Iron during the Copper Creek Cowboy Fast Draw Shooting League banquet recently at the Upper Deck. (Submitted photo)

    The Copper Creek Cowboy Fast Draw Shooting League ended with a bang. 

    Swan River Kid was crowned the top gunslinger, and Striker’s Bar ended up in first place with a score of 90.

    Four Corner’s General Store finished in second place, and Mike’s Place took third.

    The Copper Creek Rangers will start their winter shooting season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the A1 Ranch, which is located 10 minutes from Superior.

    New shooters are welcome to visit at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays to try the sport for free with all equipment provided.

    For more information call Von Wittkopf at 715-398-6952.

    Copper Creek Rangers

    Final Standings

    Striker’s Bar................................................. 90

    Four Corners General Store.............................. 77

    Mike’s Place................................................. 75

    A1 Amusements............................................ 69

    Aurora Ouisconsin Outdoor Club....................... 65

    Foxboro Pines Firearms             57

    Explore related topics:sportssuperior guns
    Advertisement
    randomness