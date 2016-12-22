Vikings’ Peterson unsure he will face Pack

Peterson returned from torn meniscus in his right knee to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but was limited to six carries for 22 yards in the 34-6 defeat.

The 2012 NFL MVP did not practice on Wednesday and left the door open if he’ll be ready to face the Packers (8-5)

“I’m taking it day by day,” Peterson said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Vikings (7-7) need to win their final two games and to have a chance to secure a wild-card berth.

Peterson told reporters earlier this month that it would be “pointless” for him to play if the team was not in playoff contention.

Peterson has rushed for 72 yards on 37 carries this season.