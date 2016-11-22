Lindstrom picks up another award

Jessica Lindstrom recorded career highs in points (20) and rebound (16) to lead UWGB in the Preseason WNIT semifinals Thursday, but the Phoenix fell to No. 1-ranked Notre Dame 71-67.

Lindstrom went 8-of-13 from the floor in 39 minutes of playing time — also a career high.

For her performance, Lindstrom earned Horizon League Athlete of the Week honors for the second straight week.

Through the first three games of the season, Lindstrom is averaging 12.3 rebounds and 15.7 points per game, both team highs. The junior also leads UWGB in field-goal percentage (.625) and 3-point percentage (.538).

UWGB (2-1) plays Belmont at 6 p.m. today in Nashville, Tenn.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) defeated the University of Massachusetts 71-30 Saturday and then suffered their first loss of the season Sunday, falling to South Dakota State 66-64 in the championship game of the 2016 Hawkeye Challenge.

Megan Gustafson led the Hawkeyes in Sunday’s loss with 21 points and 13 rebounds — her third double-double of the season.

The sophomore was 10-of-14 from the floor and also added three blocks for Iowa.

Gustafson had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds in Saturday’s win over Massachusetts in 19 minutes of play.

Gustafson was named to the all-tournament team, which follows her Big Ten Player of the Week honors last week.

She is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game and has seven blocks so far this season.

The sophomore leads the Hawkeyes in field-goal percentage (.673) is second in free-throw percentage (.938).

Next up for Iowa is the 2016 Cancun Challenge in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The Hawkeyes paly UCLA Thursday and James Madison Friday.

NOTES: Lindstrom graduated from Superior High School, and Gustafson graduated from South Shore.