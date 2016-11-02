Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said it was Turner’s decision to leave. Zimmer said Turner informed him when Turner arrived at Winter Park at 6:30 a.m., and the two had a long talk.

“I was very, very surprised,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings’ offense has struggled all season, and that especially has been the case during back-to-back losses after the team started 5-0.

“I think it’s just we have different views on where the offense was going,” Turner told ESPN.

Zimmer denied that was the case. He said Turner has had “almost 100 percent, total free will” in the offense — and that wasn’t going to change.

“Obviously, I’ll come in and make suggestions, but there really has never been a time I have demanded anything from there,” Zimmer said.

Turner, 64 and halfway through his 32nd consecutive year as an NFL head coach or assistant, did not touch upon any possible disagreements in a statement he released.

“I have tremendous respect for Mike Zimmer, our coaching staff and our players, and at this time I think it’s in the best interest of the team to step down,’’ he said in the statement. “I thank the Wilf family (owners) for my time here in Minnesota and want to see our players and coaches achieve success.”

Turner joined Zimmer’s staff when he came to Minnesota in January 2014. The Vikings’ offense has struggled since his arrival, ranking 27th in the NFL in total offense in 2014, 29th in 2015 and 31st this season out of 32 teams.

The injury-riddled offensive line has had huge problems. Quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked a combined 11 times in the past two losses — 21-10 at Philadelphia on Oct. 23 and 20-10 at Chicago on Monday night.

Entering Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings are 31st in the NFL in rushing with an average of 71.9 yards per game. Their average of 2.7 yards per carry is on pace to be the lowest in the NFL since the 1953 New York Giants averaged 2.6.

“I wasn’t going to make a change and had no indication that this was going on,” Zimmer said of Turner leaving.

Shurmur, 51, was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and ’12, and served as offensive coordinator with St. Louis in 2009 and ’10 and with Philadelphia from 2013-15. He joined Zimmer’s staff in January. This is the third time — with the third team — he has worked with Bradford; he coached Bradford with the Rams in 2010 and with the Eagles last year.

“He’s going to call the plays,” Zimmer said. “I think that whole group has had a lot of good conversation, a lot of good work together. So, we’re going to continue to move forward and try to get better.”

Zimmer said Turner’s son, Scott Turner, will remain on staff as quarterbacks coach. Zimmer said there won’t be a staff addition of any kind.

Zimmer got emotional when talking about Turner’s departure.

“Norv is a very, very good friend of mine,” Zimmer said. “He’s helped me tremendously in the three years that I’ve been here. He’s had an unbelievable career. He’s been my right-hand man, really, since I’ve been here.”

Players were surprised when they heard about the news Wednesday. Running back Matt Asiata didn’t know about it until being informed by a reporter.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “That’s crazy.”

Bradford got a call from his wife after she saw the news on her phone.

“I obviously didn’t see this coming,” Bradford said. “I was in here (Tuesday) talking to (Turner) and didn’t really think anything was different.”

Bradford is optimistic Shurmur can step in and do a good job.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with Pat,” Bradford said. “I think he’s a great football mind. Really, just looking forward to sitting down and talking to him and trying to figure out the direction in which we’re going to go.”

Injuries have played a role in the offense’s troubles. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was lost Aug. 30 with a season-ending knee injury, though Bradford was acquired Sept. 3 from the Eagles and played well in his first four starts.

Left tackle Matt Kalil was lost for the season after Week 2 with a hip injury, and right tackle Andre Smith was shelved for the year after hurting his elbow in Week 4. Running back Adrian Peterson suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that will sideline him at least until December.

“I was surprised,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said of Turner’s departure. “It’s unfortunate. As a guy who is on offense, the first thing you think about is what you could have done different, what could we have done as an offense to prevent this from happening.”

The timing is not ideal for a change in coordinators. The Vikings have a short week to prepare for Detroit after Monday night’s game in Chicago.

“It’s Wednesday,” Rudolph said. “We don’t have a lot of time. Detroit comes in here in four days and we’ve got to get back on track.”