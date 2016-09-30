Grandma’s registration opens Saturday

Registration for the 41st Grandma’s Marathon weekend, which includes Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Entries for Grandma’s Marathon ($110 fee) will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis until the race reaches 9,000 participants. Those who register to run the 26.2-mile race before Dec. 31 will receive a commemorative quarter-zip jacket free of charge. After Dec. 31, runners will have the option to purchase the jacket at a discounted price.

The entry process for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon ($95) is conducted through a lottery in which 7,000 participants will be randomly selected. Half-marathon hopefuls can submit their registration for the lottery between Oct. 1-31. The drawing will be conducted during the first week of November, and selected participants will be notified via email.

The William A. Irvin 5K ($35) is limited to the first 2,000 participants.

Registration is available online at GrandmasMarathon.com. For more information, contact Grandma’s Marathon at 218-727-0947 orgrandmas@grandmasmarathon.com.