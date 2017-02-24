Free press still matters

— Helen Thomas

Helen Thomas, a journalist who spent decades in the White House press corps, understood better than most the reality of being a member of the fourth estate.

It's not for the faint of heart, and it requires a thick skin — especially these days.

I would love to hear the late Thomas' advice now.

After all, she was there when Watergate broke and President Richard Nixon's administration began to unravel. In fact, in 2009, the retired White House correspondent told CNSNews.com that not even Nixon tried to control the press in ways President Obama did. Her concern was an arrangement with a Huffington Post writer invited to the White House for an Obama press conference with the understanding the writer would pose a question about Iran sent to the president by people of Iran.

"When you call the reporter the night before, you know damn well what they are going to ask, to control you," Thomas told CNSNews.com. She said there had never been an attempt to control the media in that way before.

I can't imagine what she would say now with the White House's spokespeople and president presenting "alternative facts" to the press, and the people they are sworn to serve in our representative republic.

Any individual, except the president, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, is required to take the following oath: "I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

The president's oath: "I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Notably, journalists take no such oath, but they understand their obligation to get to the truth and present it in a fair, unbiased manner, as governed by the First Amendment of the Constitution, and many court rulings that have followed.

Watching the White House from afar, I see some excellent journalism from the so-called "fake news" organizations the president has identified as major TV networks and the New York Times. When President Trump identified these media organizations as "enemies of the American people," he notably didn't include the Washington Post ­— an oversight perhaps ­— since the newspaper broke the story on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn misleading Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn's communication with Russia before the inauguration, citing multiple sources.

On top of the president's tweet on Friday, making the media into an "enemy of the people," he released a survey to his supporters — whose opinions he apparently only cared about if they were willing to pony up a donation of $35 dollars or more.

I filled out the survey — designed to support his conclusion about the media — after reviewing it carefully to counter the president's assumptions. I didn't submit it. I don't financially support political candidates of any persuasion. And the website wouldn't allow me to select "other," wherein I would have filled in $0.

So, I printed up the survey to study it more closely.

I realized a question was missing: "Do you think the mainstream media should look the other way when it comes to the Trump administration?"

I posted it to Facebook and asked my friends to consider it.

The interesting thing I found among the 40-plus responses I got — people I know to be liberals, Trump supporters and everything in between — was that journalism is as important now as it was when Thomas Jefferson was a fierce defender of a free press, before the tactics of political opponents to highlight his relationship with a slave, Sally Hemings, soured his view. The "fake news" then about his ties Hemings are now believed to be true; Hemings is believed to have given birth to six children fathered by Jefferson, according to historians.

Our third president once stated: "Where the press is free and every man is able to read, all is safe."

As a signatory of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson understood unchecked power could lead to tyranny.

"Enlighten the people, generally, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like spirits at the dawn of day."

— Thomas Jefferson