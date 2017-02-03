Evers, Paine deserve your vote
There are two important primary elections coming up Feb. 21.
Tony Evers, the current superintendent of schools of the state of Wisconsin has two opponents. Evers fights diligently for public schools and deserves re-election. One of the candidates wants to convert public schools into private voucher schools, and as the law is written, that means no standards.
The other candidate in no way acknowledges Act 10 as a contributing factor in lower teacher morale, retention and recruitment in Wisconsin. He sure doesn't see the elephant in the room as far as Act 10 is concerned. Act 10 is the problem.
The other candidate I support is Jim Paine for mayor of Superior.
Jim Paine knows Superior like the back of his hand. He's walked all over this city, and I'm sure he's worn out many pairs of shoes getting to know residents throughout Superior. He is a competent candidate who would work tirelessly for Superior.
I encourage a vote for Jim Paine for mayor.