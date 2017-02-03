Evers, Paine deserve your vote

The other candidate in no way acknowledges Act 10 as a contributing factor in lower teacher morale, retention and recruitment in Wisconsin. He sure doesn't see the elephant in the room as far as Act 10 is concerned. Act 10 is the problem.

The other candidate I support is Jim Paine for mayor of Superior.

Jim Paine knows Superior like the back of his hand. He's walked all over this city, and I'm sure he's worn out many pairs of shoes getting to know residents throughout Superior. He is a competent candidate who would work tirelessly for Superior.

I encourage a vote for Jim Paine for mayor.