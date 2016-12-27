Winter in the village, the 58th Street rink

Whatever color our socks were remained faded onto our cold feet until the thawing out process of soaking in tubs of luke-warm water on the kitchen floor. Jackets, pants, mitts, hats and scarves, (which we always wore wrapped around our necks), were then placed near the stove to dry. Mom also had clotheslines available to string through the house. Our home had only five rooms to accommodate the eight of us. But it was plenty of space it seemed.

When early evening came and our woolens were dry, we and neighborhood friends in the Village would begin the long hike to the public skating rink on 58th Street. The cool night air hurried us along, zig-zagging through streets unfamiliar to me. We'd all be warm by the time we arrived.

As we would come upon the rink, the night took on an aura of magic. The tallest street lights I had ever seen came into view first, lighting an already busy rink bordered by tall snowbank "walls." One adult in charge would be out in the middle with a large wooden plow device, clearing the new-fallen snow in patterns that we kids could follow as labyrinth paths.

Snowflakes seemed to always be falling, glistening through the shafts of rink lights.

I loved to watch everyone's cold night air breath, as they laughed and talked about unserious fun far from thoughts of school and chores. Someone was always available to help tighten the skates of those of us who were small. I finally advanced to a single blade pair from the double blade style for beginners like me when first starting out. Those attached to my boots with straps around my ankles. They were a constant irritation, as they often fell off.

Mom was sympathetic to me though and got me my first pair of second hand white single blade skates. We always had second hand. My sister had strong ankles and could do fancy turns and backward curves. She held my hands, pulling me forward, encouraging me on. I think at times this teenager actually liked my company at moments like that when I relied on her skills. Sometimes older kids gave us rides on a shovel. But we little ones had to clear the rink when "Crack the Whip" began. That was a growing line of skater's holding hands, accelerating as one strong leader, pulling everyone over the rink, then stop and "cracks" the row of others, (the whip). Some flew off into the snow banks at high speed. Some fell and occasionally got hurt. Then the person in charge of the warming shack came out and made his ruling of, "no more cracking the whip."

We never started home until we were cold or the fire in the barrel stove in the shack died down. Kids used to spit on it when it was hot, or drip snow from mitts or skates to hear it hiss. This was a tradition that most everyone had to try. Sometimes we left our skates on to glide the ice and snowy streets home. But usually our ankles were so tired that we preferred walking and sliding along home in our boots.

I remember one moonlit night, scooting along behind the others; not taking my eyes off the moon above, letting it lead. I could hear the voices of my brothers several steps ahead. I loved catching snowflakes on my tongue. I remember feeling warm all over that night.

Mom had the golden glow of our inviting living room lamp turned on at the window near the door, with the Christmas tree lit up across the room as we came home. The warmth of the stove in the living room with the eisenglass circle in the door, allowed a glow of the fire inside to welcome us home. We smelled the aroma of a kettle of hot cocoa simmering on the stove for us. Dad and Mom let my sister share her Christmas gift she received from them with the rest of the family. This night Dad and Mom let Elvis Presley add to the precious meaning of Christmas, singing gospel songs of present and past from a stack of 45s spinning one by one on the small blue and white record player. This must have been so special for their teenaged daughter in the 1950s. I know these moments hold many untouched memories for us all.

In childhood remembrance of my brothers, John and Dennis Van Alstine.