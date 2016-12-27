Raises, benefits across the board

A story I was informed about an adjunct professor from Duquesne University comes to mind. This adjunct title meant this professor did not receive benefits from the university and basically was like an independent contractor. She became ill later in her career and with cancer and the university did next to nothing to help her. Her home was in disrepair and she would stay in a 24-hour restaurant as her heat was not working.

My point here is many universities are quite well off financially, Duquesne University being one of them. The university is the only to benefit from the adjunct arrangement. It really helps their bottom line. This practice of hiring adjunct personnel or similar type positions in any place of employment must stop. If a person is employed they should be given benefits like medical insurance etc. Loopholes in the current health insurance programs must be closed. The insurance industry caused the current government insurance problems via their hard lobbying efforts.

No one should have to choose between having a roof over their head, food on the table or being able to afford much needed medical treatment or medicines. Whether it happens by agreements between employers and employees or with a union being voted in to assure benefits for all on an equal basis, change must happen so that no one suffers or dies because they did not have benefits at their place of employment. The Congress and the U.S. Department of Labor need to get involved and see to it that all workers no matter where they work get equal access to benefits. As for what just happened at the University of Wisconsin system, all employees should have benefits and raises should be awarded equally across the board.