The election was rigged

The election was also rigged by the Republican voter suppression legislation. Wisconsin turnout was at a 20-year-low after voter ID laws were placed. The ID was not readily available for many Wisconsin residents. Voter fraud is non-existent, but we spent millions to address it for Republicans' political gain. The results of gutting the Voter Rights Act were 14 states had new voter restrictions, voter registration crosscheck program was used to throw registered voters off the voter rolls, a huge reduction of polling sites in states with large African American populations. The vote is the cornerstone of our democracy. How Republicans can attack a person's right to vote for political gain is criminal.

Editor's note: The state of Wisconsin was undergoing an post-election audit ; that process was suspended and will not continue if a statewide recount takes place.