Citywide planning will make Superior better

A professional trained and experienced in city management and planning should provide the spark needed to promote greater social and economic success.

Duluth has been doing comprehensive citywide planning since the 1960s. City planners work throughout the city to draw upon the ideas of professionals and citizens, and present some of their own. These efforts result in plans that identify and take advantage of vast opportunities that exist. The process has helped make Duluth the city it is today.

I grew up in Superior and attended Wisconsin State College-Superior. After teaching at the secondary level and completing a doctorate in fisheries, I returned to the University of Wisconsin-Superior to teach, conduct research and serve UW-Extension as a fishery specialist. Throughout much of this period, Superior's population and enrollment at UWS have declined. Both the business community and confidence of the citizenry have suffered. I believe most of these problems can be addressed through revision of the city's plan — more comprehensive citywide planning. Comprehensive citywide planning would help stimulate investment in specific projects such as the proposal for downtown by demonstrating Superior is working hard to make investments profitable.

My concern for the lack of planning and understanding of its potential developed in part through the purchase of a research vessel for UWS in 1978.

The L.L. Smith Jr. has been featured in recent newspaper articles.

I wrote the proposal that resulted in the purchase. During a meeting with the chancellor, I focused on the value of the vessel for research and how licensing it for its use in educational programs could help address our declining enrollment. With most of the funding coming through a UW Sea Grant research grant, the purchase was approved. I was surprised however, by the lack of concern over enrollment then. The chancellor suggested UW System would likely be going to non-enrollment based funding. Six years later, UWS was in a fiscal emergency and the news of possible campus closure circulated throughout the region. Fiscal emergency resulted in loss of several majors, faculty and opportunities for future growth. Although the region stood strong against closure, little has been done to address the continuing critical issue of enrollment.

Citywide planning should include work with UWS and WITC to improve programs, enrollment and secure the economic-social health of Superior.

Working with Fraser Shipyard on the purchase and outfitting of the boat demonstrated how willing local industry is to help. They worked to make the purchase and the conversion for research affordable, timely and flawless. In response to my inquiry about lines and equipment for the galley, they set up a meeting with U.S. Steel aboard the William A. Irvin. After a tour, I was told take anything you want — take the whole boat. It would either be scrapped, or become a tourist attraction.

I thought Superior would be the perfect place since we had the Meteor. I hurried to inform members of the Head of the Lakes Maritime Society. The response was "where would we put it?" Clearly, Superior had the Meteor but no plan for tourism development along the waterfront. After Duluth made the Irvin a major attraction, visits to the Meteor declined and proposals to bring other vessels to Superior surfaced.

Citywide planning likely would have resulted in Superior capitalizing on the opportunity to accept the Irvin and grow the economy.

The purchase of the L.L. Smith Jr. greatly expanded our efforts to conduct research and public education. From 1973 to 1983, research funding increased from a few thousand dollars to about $1.2 million. In addition to hands on experience, the work provided financial support for most students interested in the sciences. Academic staff hired to support faculty research developed additional research projects adding experience and financial support for students. The campus reputation, enrollment and success of graduates in related areas grew.

However, overall enrollment declined and resulted in fiscal emergency. The Wisconsin Point Lighthouse Station facility proved inadequate to develop the kind of large-scale effort that could rebuild the campus reputation and enrollment.

The situation stimulated a proposal for a Great Lakes Heritage Center planned for 14 undeveloped, formerly city-owned acres on Barker's Island. The purpose was to promote appreciation and understanding of the natural and human heritage of the Lake Superior region, tourism, hands-on student learning opportunities and enrollment. Experience with other facilities indicated the project might stimulate an enrollment increase of 500 students in a wide range of disciplines and would add $5 million to the tourism economy. The plans called for a small Great Lakes aquarium (before Duluth had one), indoor and outdoor education and performance areas along with docking for UWS research, sailing vessels and recreational craft used to service programs. The committee working on the plan added other elements to create a "Great Lakes Tourism Corridor." The plan called for the staff of all Superior tourism facilities to work together to generate events that would make Superior a tourism destination throughout the year. Northwest Regional Planning helped with concept design and their graphics were used to generate public input and support for the project over a few years.

During 1988, the City Council indicated interest in requesting funding for a feasibility study. A survey by the Evening Telegram indicated greater support for the tourism plan than a competing housing development.

A request for support from the owners of the motel on Barker's Island indicated why the land became private housing. The corridor would have been great for the motel. I was told, however, those involved with the housing development hold the papers on this place. I best not say anything. It was clear a few people in Superior make most of the planning decisions: Ones profitable for them. Clearly, the housing development involved less risk.

However, neither that project nor seven Kwik Trip stores serve to make Superior a tourist destination or promote the cooperation and economic growth associated with Duluth's comprehensive citywide planning.

Although citizens who have served as mayor have done OK, Superior has not prospered.

A professional with training and experience in city management and planning should provide the skills needed to promote the cooperation and economic success possible through citywide planning. Better planning is needed to take advantage of the many assets the present approach to planning fails to recognize or capitalize on.

Bentlyville provides a relatively recent example of how recognizing and capitalizing on assets reaps benefits. Duluth simply invited a citizen who loved doing elaborate light displays to the downtown. Cooperation between the Bentleys, the city and hundreds of volunteers created a holiday light display that attracts thousands of visitors and injects millions into Duluth's economy.

William A. Swenson is a professor emeritus from UW-Superior.