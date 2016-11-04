Maintain high standards for fuel efficiency

However, the taxi industry has undergone major changes over the last few years, which emphasizes the need for further fuel-saving progress. Transit Network Companies like Uber and Lyft now deliver a large portion of the livery service that taxis formally provided. These corporations do not strive to save fuel. They employ a wide range of vehicles — many of which are luxury sedans and SUVs — and enlist as many drivers as possible, which can increased traffic congestion and emissions. Given this new situation and the expectation that the transportation sector will continue to grow, strong federal fuel efficiency standards are more important than ever.

Within eight years, the average fleet-wide fuel economy of new cars sold in the United States will be required to achieve just under 55 miles per gallon. The federal agencies responsible for crafting these rules are currently determining whether or not to maintain the current requirements. These new rules will require car companies to invest more in developing advanced vehicle technologies and bring more of these products to the market, making the type of cars I want to use much more affordable. These new rules are a real win-win for my customers, my business, and our world. I hope they maintain strong standards that through 2025 would achieve the benefits originally envisioned.