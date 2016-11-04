Is permanence a thing of the past?

As an oldster, I felt that it was primarily the youth segment of our society that was guilty of this charge. It isn't only the dream phone fires, but the continual improvement in gadgets that seem to be the curse of the day. If we can afford the newest one, even by hook or crook, we deserve to have it.

As an oldster, I'm on the other end of the lifespan. I'm finding it very difficult to throw away things, even the things of value to the sweet-seeming bye-and-bye. It has meant to much to me for so many years. But now some of those heirlooms must be discarded. Is permanence an old age phenomenon?

I seemed to be remembering some old lines that other oldsters will remember when these few words are repeated now, "As I pondered weak and weary over many quaint and queerie volumes of forgotten lore. Suddenly there came a tapping as if someone gentle rapping on my chamber door." I tapped Google, as I often do for a revision of old memories and it took me back 161 years to "The Raven" by Edgar Allen Poe.

Bud Brand, local poet, who recently gave me a recent poem, "Obsolescence," he has written. I thought you should see it too:

Products wear out

And are instantly hurled,

Which proves our society

Is a throw away world.

Relationships too

Seldom last very long,

So the tie that should bind.

All things are made

To be tossed away,

So only the junk man

Ever has a good day.

Bernie Hughes, Ed.D, is a retired educator who resides in Superior. He can be reached at bernie3024@gmail.com.