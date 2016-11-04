Settlement is not justice

A one-day suspension does not even begin to be labeled as right. He should be terminated and the other two officers involved should be suspended.

Police officers are sworn to uphold the law, and protect and serve. This did not happen in this case and the brutality and deception involved warrants a serious degree of accountability. It's time this matter is handled properly so as Superior can move on knowing this situation was handled property.

Editor's note: Allegations of excessive force, falsifying reports, failure of officers to intervene, false arrest, negligent hiring, training and supervision of officers, and emotional distress had been dismissed from Natasha Lancour's lawsuit against the Superior Police Department before the case was settled.