Vote for public service

It was his way or no way. If Mary Hoeft had not agreed to these arrangements, there would not have been any debates. Is Duffy afraid of debating Hoeft?

Money in politics is what breeds such arrogance and self-importance. Congressman Duffy with his war chest of millions from Wall Street, big banks and corporations has no interest in serving the needs of those of us in the 7th Congressional District.

Mary Hoeft has stepped up to run against Duffy to bring back our tradition of public service. She has a vision for the common good — working people, the middle class, low-income people, the elderly, children, the sick and the poor. She has the skills to work with all House members, no matter what party, to serve our district. She has always been a good communicator and knows how to get the job done.

Hoeft will work to overturn the Citizens United decision that has corrupted our politics with wealthy and corporate interests having more to say about the laws of our country than we do. It needs to end. Then, and only then, will our Congress work with our president, and for we the people.

Hoeft's campaign is not flush with money. The money she has comes directly from the people of the 7th Congressional District — many small donations.

The same is true in our 75th State Assembly race. Candidate Joe Huftel has 752 donations from individuals primarily from the 75th district; whereas the incumbent, Romaine Quinn, has 188 big money donations, primarily from special interests outside of the district and even the state. That tells us something very important: Outside special interests have a stake in keeping Quinn in office and you can bet it isn't to serve the people of our district.

Cast your vote for the candidates who understand public service and will represent us, the people of our districts. — Vote Mary Hoeft for the 7th Congressional District and Joe Huftel for the 75th State Assembly District.