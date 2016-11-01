Restore fighter to U.S. Senate

Among the biggest challenges facing Wisconsin is getting more high paying jobs, and keeping and attracting young people to our state. Feingold has responded to this challenge. His Badger Innovation Plan would jumpstart Wisconsin's transportation and internet infrastructure through state and federal investments; extend federal student loan eligibility to career and technical education programs now excluded; and align our workforce development programs with industry needs. He supports extending and making permanent STEP, a pilot program that partners the federal government with states to help small businesses compete internationally. Feingold is for partnerships with businesses and government to fund foundational scientific and technical research used to propel innovation and new business creation.

There are other important concerns. Feingold supports allowing students to refinance their college loan debt, expanding paid family leave and improving Social Security benefits. He worked to open new veterans care facilities in La Crosse, Rice Lake, Hayward, Wausau and Green Bay. Feingold opposes Citizens United (which opened the door for billionaires and special interests to spend unlimited, untraceable money in America's elections) and supports legislation to give everyday people a bigger voice in our political system including small-donor public financing.

We need a senator with his own boots on the ground who listens to our concerns in Wisconsin and fights for them in Washington, D.C., and that's Russ Feingold.