Local tavern, restaurant owners support Better City Superior

The Better City Superior Expo District would allow Superior to collect taxes on tourism and consumption-related spending. This includes prepared food and beverage, lodging and rental cars. The money then would be used to fund development of projects that would attract visitors and spending in the city of Superior. The Better City Superior Expo District will not increase anyone's property taxes!

You may be surprised to see the Douglas County Tavern League and many restaurant operators in Superior supporting the Expo District since we are the folks that will be collecting the additional sales taxes. The reason we support the referendum is simple: We all want to see Superior grow and prosper. And, we believe new development that attracts more visitors to our downtown is good for all of us.

The total new taxes raised by the Expo District are minor in comparison to what a vibrant downtown could do for our city and our taxpayers. The Expo District will only cost you an extra 5 cents for every $10 you spend on prepared food and beverages or rental cars in Superior. It will only cost you an extra 27.5 cents for every $10 you spend on local hotels. The likelihood is tourists to will be picking up a good share of these new taxes when they visit Superior.

The Better City Superior Expo District is a win-win for Superior. Our downtown gets much needed new development that will provide new recreation and entertainment options for our residents and attract more visitors to our community.

Finally, the Better City Superior Expo District could be a catalyst to fuel even greater private investment in our community in the future. As they said in the movie "Field of Dreams," "if you build it, they will come!"

Please join us in supporting the Better City Superior Expo District referendum Nov. 8.

Keith Kern is president Douglas County Tavern League, and John and Aaron Dandrea, president and vice president of V.I.P.