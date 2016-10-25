Get tested to protect your health

Here at the Health Care Clinic in Superior, we had a near record-breaking summer for people testing positive for STIs. Why do we care? We care because chlamydia and gonorrhea can have no symptoms at all. You are not going to be able to tell if a person has chlamydia or gonorrhea just by looking at them.

According to the CDC, only about 10 percent of infected males and 5 to 30 percent of infected females will have symptoms. If either of these infections are left untreated, they can cause infertility and painful intercourse.

It's heartbreaking to tell someone they can't get pregnant because of scarring caused by inflammation from an untreated STI. Everyone makes mistakes and here at the Health Care Clinic we don't want those to haunt you forever.

The CDC recommends everyone under 25 get annual testing and additional testing if you have a new partner or if you're not using condoms regularly. Protect your reproductive health and get tested.