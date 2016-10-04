Hoeft left out of debate discussion

My name is Mary Hoeft and I am running for Congress in the 7th Congressional District. Sean Duffy's campaign recently announced that he would participate in two debates; one in Wausau and another in Hayward. His news release however, had no mention of me, leaving me to wonder who he was planning to debate.

Mr. Duffy and his campaign staff arranged the debates with no input from my campaign. A member of his staff did reach out to my campaign manager to set up a meeting to discuss the debates — but then cancelled that meeting before it occurred.

I am writing this letter to say, "Mr. Duffy, having a debate hosted by a party that favors you isn't a real debate." Debates are arranged by nonpartisan groups which offer listeners some degree of assurance that questions will be fair and impartial.

When a candidate sets up the debates, tells his opponent there will be no opening statements, chooses his hometowns as locations, picks dates after early voting has ended and selects his own panelists to ask the questions, listeners have no assurance of fairness and impartiality.

Mr. Duffy and I have received requests from libraries, schools, the League of Women Voters, and WPR to participate in debates — all nonpartisan groups. I have agreed to each request. To the best of my knowledge, those groups received no response from Sean Duffy's campaign.

To Sean Duffy and your staff, we are very disappointed and troubled by these actions. The voters of the 7th Congressional District deserve better.

However, the question remains — If Mr. Duffy continues to refuse to participate in nonpartisan debates, will I participate in his rigged "debates?" My answer is absolutely. My highest concern is that listeners have a chance to hear us speak about the issues facing working families. You deserve to be well informed about Mr. Duffy and me.

I encourage readers of this letter to reach out to the Duffy campaign. Demand that he participate in a fair, substantive and educational debate. The voters of the 7th Congressional District deserve nothing less.

Thank you for your support. I hope to earn your vote on November 8th.