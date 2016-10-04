Controversy much ado about nothing

Recently a controversy was created by the Superior Telegram surrounding a potential Superior debate between Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wis., and his Democratic opponent, Mary Hoeft.

The editor of the Superior Telegram, Shelley Nelson, would prefer Superior's Wisconsin Public Radio to have complete control over the debate. The Duffy campaign would prefer it be hosted by a variety of newspaper, radio and TV panelists, including Nelson.

Individuals that are "progressive at heart" shouldn't be perplexed by the Duffy camp's position. It makes sense to offer voters the most balanced forum in which to learn about the candidates. It also makes sense for a candidate to not participate in a debate forum that is hostile to him.

An exercise of putting yourself in someone else's shoes would benefit all.

If a newspaper editor self-proclaimed she was "conservative at heart" and was in collaboration with a pro-freedom conservative outlet to host a debate, surely the Democrat would request a balancing of viewpoints as well.

Hopefully this situation will cause Wisconsin Public Radio to take an honest look inward, and ask why they seem not to be trusted.

Editor's note: Shelley Nelson is not participating in any debates this year concerning the 7th Congressional District.