Managing life is all in your attitude

Is anything more important than attitude? My answer is no, emphatically no — a thousand times no.

Two friends can receive the same message and react totally different. A fella named, Charles Swindoll, wrote a poem that I've kept to remind me how important attitude is:

The longer I live,

The more I realize the impact of attitude on life.

Attitude to me, is more important than the past.

Than education.

Than money.

Than circumstances.

Than failures.

Than success,

Than what other people think, or say, or do.

It is more important than appearance,

Giftedness or skill.

It will make or break an organization,

A school, a home.

The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we embrace for that day.

We cannot change our past...

We cannot change the fact that people will

Act in a certain way.

We cannot change the inevitable,

The only thing we can do

Is play on the one string we have,

And that is our attitude.

I am convinced that life is 10 percent what happens to me.

And 90 percent how I react to it. And so it is with you.

Like a spare tire that is flat. Unless it is fixed, you are not going anywhere.

And so it is with you and me, so whip yourself down the hind leg

And get with the program.

Bernie Hughes, Ed.D, is a retired educator who resides in Superior. He can be reached at bernie3024@gmail.com.