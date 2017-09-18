Ashland High School gets two threats; two teens in custody

In the first case, a concerned citizen reported that observing a threat to the school on SnapChat on Sunday, according to the Ashland Police Department.

The threat said “Don't come to school on Monday” and included a photo of two boxes of shotgun shells.

Police investigated and found a 14-year-old boy who admitted to posting the threat as a joke. He was taken into custody.

On Monday the school received a mass email stating that “Everyone needs to leave the school.” Ashland police investigated and found a 15-year-old boy, a student at Ashland High School, who was the author of the email.

According to police the student said he made the threat “so he would have people to talk to.” The student was taken into custody.