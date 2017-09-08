More arrests in Douglas County pipeline protests

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

Six people identifying themselves as water protectors were arrested and charged last week after their protest stopped work on a segment of the Line 3 pipeline construction.

Enbridge is constructing a new pipeline to replace the existing 50-year-old Line 3 that crosses northern Minnesota on its route from Alberta to Superior. The replacement is currently under construction in Canada and Wisconsin, and awaiting the outcome of a review process in Minnesota.

The protests have called for the removal of Line 3.

Enbridge issued a statement Thursday, noting it was the fifth time construction had been interrupted on the project.

“It is our intent to seek to resolve differences of opinion through peaceful and respectful dialogue, but we cannot have trespassing, vandalism, or unlawful actions that put people and the environment in harm’s way,” spokeswoman Shannon Gustafson said.