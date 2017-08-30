Two injured when garbage truck, train collide in Rusk County
Superior Telegram
Two people were injured when a garbage truck collided with a train in Rusk County near Weyerhauser.
Both the driver of the garbage truck, 32, of Bruce, Wis., and the train’s engineer, 47, of Ladysmith, Wis., were transported to local hospitals. According to a release Sgt. Brian Erickson with the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region, both men suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 38-year-old male from Rice Lake who was also in the locomotive did not receive injuries.
The state patrol reported that their preliminary investigation indicates the garbage truck failed to yield to the train. The crash remains under investigation.
The locomotive was derailed from the track after the collision, but has since been placed back on the rails. The garbage truck leaked fuel after the crash, the state patrol reported, and the Department of Natural Resouces is helping coordinate the clean up.
The train is operated by Canadian National and the garbage truck is owned by Waste Management