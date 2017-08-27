Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Spooner

Ray succumbed to injuries at a Duluth hospital, where she was airlifted following the afternoon crash on Washburn County Highway A near the intersection of Fred Tripp Road, said the Wisconsin State Patrol on Saturday.

The driver, Lorraine Lampert, 48, also of Springbrook, was initially charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a preliminary investigation at the scene. Those charges “will now be changed” as “the crash and arrest remain under investigation” by the State Patrol, the news release said.

On Tuesday, Lampert was listed in fair condition by Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth — where she was flown after first being taken to a Hayward hospital.

Lampert and Ray had been traveling in a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash at 4:12 p.m. Neither person in the car was wearing a seat belt, and both had been drinking, the crash report said.