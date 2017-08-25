DNR closes Brule River boat landing
The boat landing at the mouth of the Bois Brule River in the Brule River State Forest is closed until further notice, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
High Lake Superior water levels and wave action have eroded the road leading to the boat landing, which is a popular take-out for people who have paddled the river to its mouth at Lake Superior.
People paddling the river can still take out at the mouth of the river, but will have to carry watercraft up to the picnic area parking lot adjacent to the boat launch.