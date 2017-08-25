Pipeline work to close portion of Superior's N. 58th Street
Superior Telegram
Superior’s North 58th Street between Cedar Avenue and Weeks Avenue will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday. The bike trail will be closed at the same time due to road construction work at the Enbridge pipeline crossing at this location.
Duluth lane closures
Beginning Sunday, motorists traveling on Central Entrance between Mall Drive and Mesaba Avenue can expect to encounter night time lane closures with a flagging operation.
Crews working on a rehabilitation project will begin work at 8 p.m. Sunday and work daily until 6 a.m. This work is anticipated to be completed Thursday.