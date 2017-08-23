Paramedic William Wymer, 54, was traveling in a Dodge Journey with lights and siren activated on County Road B east of Hayward, according to the state patrol. He approached the intersection with County Road K, slowing and changing the town of the vehicle’s siren before entering the intersection.

A Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Terry Nelson, 52, of Hayward, which was northbound on County Road K, struck Wymer’s vehicle. The paramedic unit rolled onto its roof. The release indicated that Wymer was wearing his seatbelt.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.