The fully cooked pork sausage patties were produced by Fair Oaks Farms LLC on Aug. 8. They were packaged in 2-pound plastic sleeves containin “Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a sell-by date of May 15, 2018. The recalled products bear the number “EST. 17479T” above the sell-by date. They were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated by antibiotics.

The food safety and inspection service is concerned that some product may be frozen and in comsumers’ freezers. Anyone who had purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, call 800-528-8615, ext. 4116 or visit www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.