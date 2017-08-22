Fall victim ID'd; Androy elevator passed inspection recently

The fall claimed the life of 63-year-old Michael Steven Grigoni, whose name was released Tuesday by the Superior Police Department. Grigoni was a front-desk employee at the hotel.

Following complaints of a malfunction on Aug. 15, he’d opened the door with a key to access the elevator and did not realize the car was above his floor, falling two stories into the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police ruled the death accidental early into the investigation.

Attempts by police and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office to contact next of kin were unsuccessful, said the Superior police.

That news did not come as a surprise to those who knew Grigoni. Hotel owner Margie Regner said Grigoni didn’t have any family, adding that he’d lived in the hotel and had been an employee for roughly six years. He was off-duty at the time of the incident, she said.

“We lost a close friend and employee and we’re saddened by the loss,” said Regner, a 30-year owner of the hotel. “He was a great guy — a great employee. He never missed a day of work, was very dependable and very helpful to all the guests and customers. He will definitely be missed.”

Following the incident last week, the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services performed an inspection on the elevator, said department spokeswoman Alicia Naleid. She explained that elevators are required to be inspected annually, and permits are contingent on a compliant inspection.

The annual state inspection for the elevator was on July 7 and it “reflected minor issues and the requirement for (further) tests,” Naleid said. “Maintenance was performed on July 17 to correct those issues and tests were completed on July 28, in which the elevator passed inspection.”

The elevator is maintained monthly by Thyssenkrupp Elevator in Duluth, said Regner. “The maintenance log on-site did not reflect recurring issues,” Nalied said.

Regner also said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator had come and gone last week, and that the hotel was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

Regner owns the hotel with her husband, Dave. Located on Tower Avenue in downtown Superior, the hotel has about 80 rooms — some rented by the night and some apartments. It is a full-service hotel with a restaurant and bar. Charlie Chaplin, John F. Kennedy and J. Edgar Hoover are among the dignitaries that have stayed at the hotel, which was built in 1925, Regner said.

A celebration of Grigoni’s life will be held at Vintage Italian Pizza on Tower Avenue on Friday from 2-4:30 p.m.