Ashland County teen missing

Kendra Lamb left her Glidden, Wis., home on July 19 and left town a few days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It is believed that she ran away.

Authorities said it’s possible Lamb may have traveled to the Village of Grayslake, Ill., where she formerly lived with a grandmother who no longer resides there. She may be with Ezaristo Danny Vasquez-Perz, 19, who may go by the nickname “Junior.”

Lamb is described as white and 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Vasquez-Perz is 19, Hispanic and has black hair. He may be living in the Grayslake area. A Racine, Wis., address also is associated with his name.

Anyone with information about Lamb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 682-7023, Option 1.