Duluth, Superior police search for missing man

Edward LePage was last seen on the 5800 block of North Pike Lake Road on Monday, according to police. He is homeless and often travels between Duluth and Superior. He is possibly driving a 2002 tan Dodge Intrepid with Minnesota license plate 125WKH.

Police describe LePage as 6-feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds and walks with a distinctive limp.

Yesterday, information on LePage was posted on the Superior Police Department’s Facebook page, with information that the department is actively looking for LePage.

According to Facebook posts, LePage is a lifelong Superior resident.

Anyone with information about LePage’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.