Car, body recovered from Superior harbor slip

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jerry Moe said the 77-year-old man’s body was recovered in his car, a white, four-door sedan. The vehicle was removed from the water a little before 7:30 p.m.

The man’s name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Anoka County, Minn.

Employees at Barko Hudraulics reported the car racing around the property, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle made a few passes in the gated area of the lot before driving at high speed across the lawn and off the pier into the water.

Battalion Chief Scott Gordon of the Superior Fire Department said witnesses reported the car going into the slip at about 4:40 p.m. First responders found that the car was completely submerged, Gordon said.

U.S. Coast Guard and Douglas County units responded on the water with assistance from Superior police and fire and St. Louis County units, Gordon said. A Gold Cross ambulance remained on standby for an hour.

Lake City Towing was called to remove the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.