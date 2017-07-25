Officers were called to duplexes at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the northwest part of the city after receiving reports of a man making homicidal and suicidal comments. When officers arrived, the man was holding a shotgun and made threats before going inside his duplex, according to an Eau Claire Police Department press release.

SWAT and crisis negotiations teams also responded, but the man refused to cooperate and then fired at officers. He was shot by an Eau Claire Police sergeant and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating the shooting. The Eau Claire Police Department isn't commenting on the investigation.

The name of the deceased and sergeant with eight years of experience on the force have yet to be released.

