Overdue angler found dead on Lake Superior

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the 62-year-old man pending notification of his family.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it received a call at 4:37 p.m. Friday about a man who went fishing by himself on Lake Superior and didn’t return. The man was supposed to return by 1 p.m. His truck and boat trailer were still parked at the Kreher Park boat landing in Ashland and he was not answering his cell phone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A resident on Lake Park Road called 911 at 4:58 p.m. Friday to report that an 18-foot boat was pinned against a small breakwall extending from the shoreline near their home. The U.S. Coast Guard and Ashland County sheriff’s deputies responded and the first deputy to arrive found an unresponsive man in the boat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Ashland Fire Department determined that he had died, and it was confirmed that he was the overdue angler.

The incident remains under investigation.