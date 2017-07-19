Fire causes $50K damage to Superior home
An electrical fire caused about $50,000 damage to a Superior home at 2706 East Sixth St. Tuesday afternoon.
No one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Steve Edwards with the Superior Fire Department.
Three engine companies with 10 firefighters responded at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home. A fire in the attic area was extinguished and crews remained on the scene until 5:20 p.m.
The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature, Edwards reported. He estimated the fire damage to the home at $50,000.