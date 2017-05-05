Fourth woman alleges misconduct in Ashland County Jail

The complaint filed in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin on April 27 alleges Ashland County Jail Officer Chris Bond grabbed the woman’s breasts multiple times and placed her hand on his genitals. The complaint also said Bond would make comments like “show me some skin.”

The lawsuit alleges Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan, Ashland County Jail Administrator Tony Jones and other jail officials failed to supervise Bond. It also claims they wrongly had the Ashland Police Department investigate her as a suspect for prostitution.

Three other former female inmates are suing the county, sheriff and jail administrator for alleged sexual assault and harassment by Bond. A police report obtained from the Ashland Daily Press says the sheriff and jail administrator reported allegations of sexual contact between Bond and a female inmate after being alerted by a probations agent. The jail officer took his own life last August.

