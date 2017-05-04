Douglas County sheriff's squad damaged in crash

Witt had pulled onto the shoulder in the westbound lane near Bayfield Road, west of Poplar, to check on a disabled vehicle, when a crash occurred in the westbound lanes. One of the vehicles careened into the rear of the squad car and sent it into the ditch, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 7:35 a.m., when a white Jeep slowed to accommodate the deputy’s vehicle and was rear-ended by a Ford Explorer.

The Jeep was forced across the oncoming lanes and rolled into the ditch. The Explorer struck the deputy’s squad car and skidded to a stop farther down the road with heavy front-end damage.

Neither the driver of the Jeep, Mark Baillie, 66 of Brule, nor driver of the Explorer, Kris Westerlund, 33 of Maple, was injured, said a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. Westerlund “was distracted and did not immediately notice” the slowing of the Jeep, the State Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation and it is not known what enforcement action, if any, will be taken against Westerlund.