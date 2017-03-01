The law would make it so overdose victims aren't charged with drug possession after they receive medical attention, and will not have their probation, parole or extended supervision revoked. Helpers who call for aid are already immune from drug charges, thanks to a 2014 law.

"This is about saving lives. I believe the 911 law, the Good Samaritan law, has already saved lives," said Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, one of the bill’s sponsors. "This extension will hopefully save more."

Harsdorf said one of her constituents lost a daughter to an overdose that could have been prevented.

"She was with so-called friends when she (overdosed) — and her friends literally left her in a hotel room to die," Harsdorf said during testimony on the bill.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks state lawmaking, 37 states and the District of Columbia have some sort of Good Samaritan law on the books.

The bill is part of a package of special session bills aimed at addressing Wisconsin's opioid epidemic. Gov. Scott Walker called the special session earlier this year.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety will vote on the bill Thursday.

