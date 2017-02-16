In a statement, Duffy said that now, "is not the right time for me to run for Senate," but didn't rule out a potential future bid. He also vowed to help whoever Republicans tap to run against Baldwin, who is currently serving her first term.

From Duffy's statement:

“We have eight great kids and family always comes first. Baldwin will be beat because her radically liberal Madison record and ideas are out of synch with Wisconsin. I look forward to helping our Republican nominee defeat her. I’ll continue to work my heart out for the families of the 7th district, and I’m excited about the great things we will accomplish with our united Republican government.”

Duffy’s announcement leaves things wide open on the GOP side in what’s seen as a potentially competitive race.

