The governor’s budget proposal, unveiled Wednesday, would provide about $1 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year and $2.6 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to cover pay raises for deputy and assistant district attorneys.

Attorney General Brad Schimel said Thursday he's "thrilled" by the governor’s proposal. He said it will help the state hold on to experienced, qualified prosecutors.

"It was our number one priority, because we need to retain experienced prosecutors," Schimel said. "We can hire people right out of law school at $49,000 — it doesn't last."

Schimel said a shortage of assistant district attorneys has plagued the state for more than a decade. In 2015 testimony to the Legislature, he said offices were "severely understaffed."

Schimel said low staffing levels have led to the state failing to prosecute some cases.

"If you ask your local law enforcement agencies, they'll tell you they're tired of their cases going to the DAs office to die," he said.

Schimel said the failure to prosecute may send a bad message to low-level offenders, who may decide to continue criminal behavior because their first case wasn’t prosecuted.

The governor’s budget proposal also includes $66,400 in fiscal year 2018-2019 for deputy and assistant public defender pay raises.

Schimel said he supports that move as well.

"We need the people at both tables in the courtroom to be experienced," he said. "The system will go more efficiently, and that’s the way prosecutors sleep at night, is being sure the defense attorney did their job and we only convicted people who are guilty."

The governor’s biennial budget proposal is now in the hands of the state Legislature. Lawmakers are scheduled to complete the budget by June 30.

