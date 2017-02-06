Wisconsin jerky being recalled

The affected products have the Wisconsin legend with the number 293 on the label or package. Brands included in the recall are:

North Oak, Peppercorn Jerky

North Oak, Hickory Smoked Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., “Our Famous” Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

Twisted Oak Farms, Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

All four products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state on or before Jan. 5. All retail products were sold in quarter pound packages.

During a routine inspection, state inspectors found evidence that the jerky was not inspected by state officials when produced, as required by law.

Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Christa Johnson at 920-992-6328.