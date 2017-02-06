Wisconsin jerky being recalled
Improperly inspected beef jerky made by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Inc. in Rio, Wis., is being recalled by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). No illnesses have been reported in connection with the jerky.
The affected products have the Wisconsin legend with the number 293 on the label or package. Brands included in the recall are:
North Oak, Peppercorn Jerky
North Oak, Hickory Smoked Jerky
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Beef Jerky
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., “Our Famous” Beef Jerky
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky
Twisted Oak Farms, Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky
All four products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state on or before Jan. 5. All retail products were sold in quarter pound packages.
During a routine inspection, state inspectors found evidence that the jerky was not inspected by state officials when produced, as required by law.
Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Christa Johnson at 920-992-6328.