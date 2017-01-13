Flu bug starting to bite in the Northland

Six people were hospitalized with influenza in Northeastern Minnesota for the week ending Jan. 7, according to the weekly summary from the state's Department of Health. That compares with a total of three for all of the month of December and a total of 11 for the entire flu season.

Statewide, the health department last week raised the influenza level from "local" to "regional," meaning some areas of the state are reporting increased flu outbreaks, flu-like illnesses or lab-confirmed cases.

The only higher level is "widespread."

In Wisconsin, where the most recent report is for the week ending Dec. 31, the northeastern part of the state shows a moderate level of influenza while the northwest and the remainder of the state are "below the baseline."

The national report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also for the week ending Dec. 31, shows high flu levels only in New York City, New Jersey, Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon.

But it's still too early to judge what kind of flu season this will turn out to be, Lund said. Last year, she noted, the flu didn't really start to hit until February and March. This looks like a more normal season, she said. No child deaths have been reported nationally so far this flu season, according to the CDC. During the entire 2015-16 flu season, 89 child deaths were reported, and in 2015-14, there were 148.

The dominant strain of the flu this year particularly affects adults 65 and older, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Among the 53 people hospitalized statewide with influenza last week, the median age was 73, according to health department data.

But Lund said there already have been 22 outbreaks of influenza in Minnesota schools so far this season — meaning either 5 percent or more of the school's enrollment are absent with flu-like illnesses or three or more students are absent with it from any elementary classroom.

"Certainly of what is reported so far the highest incidence is in the elderly," Lund said. "But I think we can't tell if it's going to stay that way for the rest of the season."

For people who haven't gotten flu shots, it's still not too late, Lund said.

"You're protecting your colleagues and your community" by getting the vaccine, she said. "I tell people not just to think about themselves."

Influenza symptoms include fever, chills and body aches, Lund said. It also can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, but if you're experiencing only those symptoms, it's not the flu.