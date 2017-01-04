Free lottery helps landowners learn about their property
Would you like to know more about the plants and animals that call your property home?
Wisconsin landowners can again enter a lottery to win a free customized report from Department of Natural Resources Natural Heritage Conservation program to discover what unique plants and animals may live on their land. The report is based on a DNR review of state records and winners also have the option of receiving a site visit from a DNR ecologist.
"More than 1,000 landowners from nearly every county entered last year, so we are happy to make this program available again to meet the growing demand," said Drew Feldkirchner, who directs the DNR Natural Heritage Conservation program.
"The overwhelming interest in this lottery really speaks to the passion Wisconsin residents have for conserving native species on their property. We hope to continue the rich history of private land conservation in Wisconsin by again providing customized reports that help landowners know what may be on their land and how to maintain or improve natural habitat."
The lottery runs Jan. 3-31; 100 landowners who voluntarily enter their name will be randomly selected to receive the customized report, known as a Landowner Conservation Report. To learn more about Landowner Conservation Reports and enter the lottery, visit the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, and search the keyword “lottery.”