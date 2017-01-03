The report, summarized by the state Department of Transportation, found that if tolls on Wisconsin's interstates averaged 4 cents per mile, they'd generate $372 million a year after covering operating costs.

The study suggested tolling would be more equitable than gas tax increases since it would be more like a user fee, and generate revenue from out-of-state drivers.

The authors acknowledged that the downsides of tolling include that it's not currently legal. It would require changes to both state and federal law and could be tricky to operate in Wisconsin thanks to a recently approved constitutional amendment protecting the state's transportation fund. The DOT also studied the long-term conditions of Wisconsin's roads and found that, over the next decade, they'll get worse even if the state starts spending more.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2016, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board. More WPR news is available on KUWS-FM 91.3 or wpr.org.