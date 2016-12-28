There was a heavy police presence at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, an official with Outagamie County said. There have been no reports of injuries and further details on the nature of the threat were not immediately available.

Fights, disturbances and false reports of gunfire caused chaotic scenes and shut down several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day. Police were looking into whether the fights were coordinated through social media.