Ross to lead Wisconsin’s DOT

Ross said he is looking forward to the new challenges of leading the agency responsible for transportation in the state.

“I’m anxious to take on a new challenge and lead this agency,” Ross said. “I’m excited to serve the governor in this new capacity.”

Ross said he most looks forward to providing great services to the taxpayers at the DOT.

“Dave Ross has been an outstanding leader for our administration at the DSPS since 2011,” Walker said in a prepared statement. “Dave has always looked to improve the way government operates, and I am confident he will bring the same innovative, taxpayer-first approach to the DOT.”

Prior to joining the administration, Ross served almost two terms as the mayor of Superior and was self-employed for more than 20 years in an upholstery business. Born and raised in Superior, Ross received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

“I thank Governor Walker for placing his trust in me to run the DOT,” Ross said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to hitting the ground running and continuing to serve as a strong taxpayer advocate for Governor Walker in this new role.”